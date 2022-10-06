A little cooler this weekend; rain chances finally return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front on Friday won’t bring rain with it, but we will see temperatures cool slightly for the weekend. Shower chances are back later next week, but it may not be enough to help much with our worsening drought conditions.

For the rest of today we’ll see mostly sunny and very warm conditions. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon.

We’ll cool down again tonight with just a few passing clouds expected. Temperatures will drop into the 70s this evening and eventually head down into the upper 50s to low 60s by morning.

More clouds are likely tomorrow than in recent days, but we’ll still enjoy a good bit of sunshine. Despite a cold front nearing the area, no rain is expected. Temperatures will remain warm with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler air will settle in for the weekend with a return to mainly sunny skies. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the low 80s with overnight lows getting back down into the 50s.

A warming trend will commence through the first half of next week with temperatures getting back into the mid to upper 80s through midweek. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s to near 60.

Another cold front arriving around Thursday will finally bring a little rain back to parts of the ArkLaTex. At this time though, rain coverage isn’t looking widespread and overall amounts will be on the low side. Temperatures will start to cool a bit again heading into next weekend with a return to dry weather expected.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 12 is fizzling out in the eastern Atlantic. Tropical Depression 13 is expected to form in the Caribbean in the next 12-24 hours and could become Tropical Storm Julia on Friday. A track toward Central America is most likely with the possibility of a hurricane hitting the country of Nicaragua late into the weekend. We’re not seeing any indications of this potential tropical system turning northward and heading into the Gulf instead. You can keep up with any tropical developments on the KSLA First Alert Weather app.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.