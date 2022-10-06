Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

THE INVESTIGATORS: Mother pushes for justice after son dies in Nicholson crash

Gail Roberts is pushing for justice after her son, James Roberts, was killed in a crash on Nicholson Drive last month.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gail Roberts is pushing for justice after her son, James Roberts, was killed in a crash on Nicholson Drive last month. Roberts was a 21-year-old sophomore at Southern University and was hit while riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Nicholson and Aster.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment an SUV plowed into a motorcycle before slamming into a car. Roberts was rushed to the hospital where he died two days later.

”It’s not fair,” said Gail Roberts. “He was 21 years old and he didn’t even have a chance at life.”

Roberts says she has not been able to rest or eat since she got the call in the middle of the night about her baby and she will never forget seeing him in the hospital.

”My baby’s face was ran over. His bones were crushed in his face. His eye was gone. His teeth were gone and his mouth was way over there. His legs were broke and his ribs were crushed. In my heart, I knew my baby was gone,” said Roberts. “I knew he was gone the night of the accident. I knew he was gone because I felt it in my heart.”

Roberts says James was her protector and it’s been that way since she lost her husband 15 years ago.

”James was loving, caring, outgoing and full of life. I remember when I lost his dad 15 years ago and he was only four,” said Roberts. “He was like, ‘mom don’t cry, I’m going to take care of you. I’m the man now and I’m going to take care of you’.”

The family is from New Orleans but James was in Baton Rouge, studying to be an engineer at Southern University. Roberts was sad that he was away from home and scared of his passion for motorcycles.

”I said James, don’t get that motorbike,” Roberts said.

The mother’s fear would be justified when her son was hit. Weeks later, Roberts says the worst part is being left without answers, despite saying she has gone to the Baton Rouge Police Department several times.

”I went there personally myself three times and I haven’t heard anything,” said Roberts.

WAFB reached out to BRPD to get answers but they are very limited on what they’ve been able to release about the crash. As of right now, no one has been charged in the deadly wreck. Police tell WAFB the driver of the SUV pulled out from a stop sign and that the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. The investigation is ongoing and they are waiting on toxicology results from the driver of the SUV.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Roberts if she believes someone should be facing charges regardless of whether the driver was impaired.

“Yes because they didn’t stop,” Roberts said. “They just kept on going. He had the right of way and they just kept going through oncoming traffic.” While police continue their investigation, Roberts says she will not give up until she gets justice for her son.

”They need to go to jail,” Roberts said.

A spokesman with BRPD said charges are still on the table, regardless of what the toxicology report reveals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
Kuan Lim, owner of Lucky Palace in Bossier City, La.
Beloved owner of Lucky Palace Chinese restaurant dies after battle with bone cancer

Latest News

BPCC says partnership with CHRISTUS to boost nursing faculty shortage
SPD says new speed cameras in school zones are working
Hope High School in Hope, Ark.
Hope Public Schools awarded grant for nearly $15 million
The Shreveport Fire Department held a special rededication ceremony Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at its...
SFD holds rededication ceremony at new Station #8
Water tank in Bossier City, La.
Mayor asks residents to vote for Bossier City in official water Tank of the Year contest