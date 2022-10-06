INTERVIEW: Think Pink Thursday; breast cancer survivor tells her story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Breast Cancer Awareness month, we honor the survivors like Ellen Taylor.

Ellen Taylor remembers the day in 2009 when she discovered her cancer herself. She then went for her yearly mammogram in early February instead of her usual appointment in March. Taylor’s type of breast cancer type was a triple negative, normally people do not survive it. This is why it’s important to self-check often.

Jessica Patterson was a close supporter of Taylor. She and her church got together every third Sunday to show support for Taylor and others who have fought the disease. Their church also does Pink Out Month every October and presents the survivors with gifts and shows them they can survive.

To learn more about breast cancer risk and prevention, visit https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/risk-and-prevention.html

