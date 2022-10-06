Historic Jamison Building awarded grant for renovations

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Another building in Texarkana is up for renovations.

Built in 1930, the Jamison Building is a Texas Historic Landmark in downtown. At one time, the building served as the location for several Black professionals in the area. Over the past 30 years, no one has occupied the building, leaving it in need of repair.

Property Manager Cylestine Thornton says she’s been working for years to revive the area, and now they’re getting help from the state. A $50,000 grant from the Texas Rural African American Heritage group was awarded for work on the building.

“The intent is to do work stabilizing doors and the windows to prevent water from coming into the building,” Thornton said.

City officials say this grant is just the start. They’re welcoming more investors to help revitalize the structure.

“The Jamison Building is in that downtown historical district, so we are hoping that the Jamison Building will once again contribute to the economic development of the city and be included in the activities in downtown Texarkana,” Thornton said.

The Jamison Building is located in the 500 block of West 3rd Street near the Texarkana Public Libray.

