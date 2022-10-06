Haughton man charged with posession of child sex abuse materials

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton man sits behind bars in the Bossier-Max facility after he was accused of having child sex abuse materials.

Adrian Cunningham, 43, faces nine counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives received a tip he was in possession of these materials, which launched an investigation. Detectives eventually recovered pictures of prepubescent juveniles as young as 2-years-old.

Adrian Cunningham, 43 (Bossier-Max | Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

After he was read his rights, Cunningham confessed the images belonged to him, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

His bond is set at $90,000.

This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

