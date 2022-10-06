Ask the Doctor
Halloween costume drive being held by Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club

The Salvation Army is collecting Halloween costumes for kids in need.
The Salvation Army is collecting Halloween costumes for kids in need.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club needs donations of new or gently used Halloween costumes for children in need.

The Salvation Army has been collecting costumes since Sept. 28. The costume drive is for children whose families cannot afford costumes or even accessories to join in on the holiday. Every child deserves a chance to just be a regular kid.

“These costumes will provide an opportunity to our kids who wouldn’t be able to participate in Halloween otherwise! Many may think it is a simple holiday, but to these kids, it is one more way they can’t participate like their classmates without these costumes,” quoted by Ms. Vanessa Brown, Area Director for The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

Any good to new condition costumes for ages 6 to 18 are helpful.

Drop-off: Monday through to Thursday, between 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, located at 2821 Greenwood Road, Shreveport.

Costumes will be distributed to club members whose families cannot afford to purchase costumes. The members will be able to go into a mock “store” and “shop” for their own costumes to wear this Halloween.

Monetary donations can be made online to support the Club, visit https://give.salvationarmyalm.org/shreveportbgc.

