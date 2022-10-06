Guitar legend James Burton recovering from cancer surgery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Friends of legendary guitarist James Burton, still stunned by news of his kidney cancer diagnosis, gave KSLA News 12 an update on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s health.

“James is a very genuine guy. He’s an absolute legend,” Robin Vosbury said. He and Burton have been friends since the 1970s.

“James has been a part of this community not only musically, but through the foundations. Through charitable things. He’s done a lot for the city, and he’s done a lot for the music scene out here,” Vosbury said.

[🎸 Learn more about James Burton]

Burton worked alongside big names like Elvis Presley.

And last week, Burton announced he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer.

“I literally lost my breath for a moment there. It was like a gut punch really and just prayed about it and it got better,” Vosbury recalled.

Vosbury, a cancer survivor himself, believes Burton will pull through this situation.

“He had surgery Monday. They removed a kidney. Yesterday, he got out of bed and sat down in a chair for a while. He’s sleeping well. The doctors are very surprised on how strong he is. He’s doing well.

“James’ faith is stronger than his fear. He’s fine, he’s getting stronger every day.”

QUICK FACT

A statue honoring James Burton stands next to the statue of Elvis in front of Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport. The likeness of Burton was unveiled on Aug. 21, 2005, his 66th birthday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.