The Fall weather continues; some rain chances on the horizon

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another very nice day is ahead of us, this will likely be the warmest day we have seen in the last week or so. Sunny skies are expected, this time with some passing clouds that will be moving through. Highs will likely reach the low-90s across the ArkLaTex, it won’t be humid so despite it being warmer than usual it won’t be uncomfortable. The passing clouds are part of the cold front that will be moving in tomorrow. Lows tonight will stay warmer, low-60s.

Friday will see sunshine and even more clouds due to the cold front moving into the ArkLaTex. Some filtered sunshine won’t be surprising. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper-80s. A few sprinkles may move into the farthest northwest counties late tomorrow night but it is unlikely, lows will drop to the low-60s.

The weekend is looking beautiful with highs in the low-80s. Sunny skies wall-to-wall and it will just be a great weekend to get out and enjoy. Not much else to say really.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast we do see rain chances on the horizon. Another cold front Wednesday into Thursday next week is expected to move in and bring shower and storm chances to the ArkLaTex. This will be much-needed rainfall for the region that is very dry and getting worse.

