Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

DOTD secretary says Jimmie Davis Bridge project going back to square one

Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary
Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) was in Bossier City Thursday to give updates on a number of road projects in northwest Louisiana.

Dr. Shawn Wilson attended the Rotary Club of Bossier City’s meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6. Some of the projects he discussed included the Jimmie Davis Bridge and repairs to I-20.

Jimmie Davis Bridge
Jimmie Davis Bridge(KSLA)

Officials have been talking about it for years: either rehabbing or completely rebuilding the Jimmie Davis Bridge, which spans over the Red River and connects south Bossier and south Shreveport. Well now, Dr. Wilson says the project is going back to square one.

In August, the department announced its plans to reinitiate the procurement process for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The project would provide a new bridge with expanded traffic capacity across the Red River. Dr. Wilson explained Thursday why they decided to re-bid the project.

”Unfortunately, we have very limited teams that compete in that process. In that process, we got down to one single team. Because we haven’t had the competitive attention that was necessary, we had to go out and re-bid the project. So we’re in that phase. We had to move forward with the RFQ and the RFP, which is going to save time and be a little bit more aggressive than it was last time. And we expect to have better results in terms of the qualifications,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson says he hopes by later this year, they’ll have identified teams for what they’re going to do with the design/build of the bridge.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Crash backs up traffic on eastbound I-220 at North Market Street
Crash backs up traffic on eastbound I-220 at North Market Street
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview