Community program hopes to help teens avoid violence

By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Violence involving younger age groups has been a developing pattern in Shreveport.

Rickey Evans, a high school coach and parent, is no stranger working against violence in the community. Back in April, he launched a program called Brothers Helping Brothers to teach teens life skills and conflict resolution. He started the program after the death of Devin Myers.

He says as a parent you want your kid to enjoy being a teenager and not have to be scared to let them hang out and have fun.

“It’s getting closer and closer to me. Earlier this year we lost Devin and he was one of my kids that played for me. That party that was actually going on, my son was actually attending and the shooting happened up the street at the store right around the corner from that party. Immediately when I saw the video I started to call to try to find my son to see where he is. The violence and stuff is getting closer and closer to home, so it’s just a matter of trying to figure not only what do we do to protect other kids, but what do I do to protect my own,” said Evans.

He says he’s in the process of coming up with new initiatives for the community, with the first step being getting teens together despite the problems they have with each other.

