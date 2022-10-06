Caught on camera: SPD seeking alleged storage unit burglars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for multiple alleged suspects involved in a burglary at storage units.

On Aug. 12, SPD was contacted about a burglary at the 100 block of Dalton Street. When officers arrived they learned suspects had cut multiple locks off of storage building units at the location. The individuals stole items from inside different units.

During their investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects.

SPD is looking for storage unit burglars. (shreveport police department)

If you recognize any of the people in these pictures, contact the SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

