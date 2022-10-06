Ask the Doctor
BPSO searching for missing Haughton woman

Deborah Mitchell, 59
Deborah Mitchell, 59(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Deborah Mitchell, 59, was last seen on Oct. 2, when a friend dropped her off at Louisiana Downs between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Bossier.

Detectives say a family member received a phone call from Mitchell at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 saying she was fine and at the Central Station Bar in Shreveport. She hasn’t been heard from since.

Mitchell is 5′4″ and weighs about 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white New Orleans Saints sweatshirt with “Saints” on one sleeve and “Steelers” on the other, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call BPSO at (318) 965-2203.

