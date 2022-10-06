Beloved owner of Lucky Palace Chinese restaurant dies after battle with bone cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The community is remembering and recognizing someone who had quite the impact on Shreveport-Bossier: a restaurateur that many people grew close enough with to consider family.

That man is Kuan Lim, globally renowned owner of the Lucky Palace in Bossier City. Twenty-five years ago, Lim started his journey, spending years integrating himself into the hearts of his loyal customers. He fell ill from bone cancer in 2016, and passed away in early October. His love, loyalty, and legacy will be remembered by many of his longtime customers.

“We will be missing him, I mean, for the rest of my days. Anytime I drink wine, it’ll be hard not to think of Lim. I toasted his memory last night with a very nice bottle of champagne that I know would’ve made him very happy. I bet many other people in the community were. He really did bring community together,” said Angie White, a longtime patron.

Lim was nationally recognized for his intensive knowledge and expertise in wine. His passing is saddening and highly impactful to many in the community.

