Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Beloved owner of Lucky Palace Chinese restaurant dies after battle with bone cancer

Kuan Lim, owner of Lucky Palace in Bossier City, La.
Kuan Lim, owner of Lucky Palace in Bossier City, La.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The community is remembering and recognizing someone who had quite the impact on Shreveport-Bossier: a restaurateur that many people grew close enough with to consider family.

That man is Kuan Lim, globally renowned owner of the Lucky Palace in Bossier City. Twenty-five years ago, Lim started his journey, spending years integrating himself into the hearts of his loyal customers. He fell ill from bone cancer in 2016, and passed away in early October. His love, loyalty, and legacy will be remembered by many of his longtime customers.

“We will be missing him, I mean, for the rest of my days. Anytime I drink wine, it’ll be hard not to think of Lim. I toasted his memory last night with a very nice bottle of champagne that I know would’ve made him very happy. I bet many other people in the community were. He really did bring community together,” said Angie White, a longtime patron.

Lim was nationally recognized for his intensive knowledge and expertise in wine. His passing is saddening and highly impactful to many in the community.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach

Latest News

Lakeside in Webster Parish students plant pollinator garden; the first school in Louisiana to...
Webster Parish students helping ecosystem with pollinator garden
INTERVIEW: Think Pink Thursday; breast cancer survivor tells her story
INTERVIEW: Think Pink Thursday; breast cancer survivor tells her story
INTERVIEW: Think Pink Thursday; breast cancer survivor tells her story
INTERVIEW: Think Pink Thursday; breast cancer survivor shares her story
Art wall honors those with breast cancer.
Tough Kookie, Art wall