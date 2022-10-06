19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say.

Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.

His wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, they added.

Investigators now are questioning five witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

