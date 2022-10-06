19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
Authorities say it possibly was an accidental shooting
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say.
Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
His wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, they added.
Investigators now are questioning five witnesses.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.