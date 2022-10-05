Ask the Doctor
WebXtra: Ellen Trout Zoo’s giraffe becomes oldest on record

Ellen Trout Zoo’s general curator, Celia Falzone, talks about how Twiga, the Masai giraffe, is turning 31.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Ellen Trout Zoo’s general curator, Celia Falzone, talks about how Twiga, the Masai giraffe, is turning 31.

This makes her the oldest giraffe on record under human care. Falzone says the average lifespan is 20 years. Due to her age, staff have been monitoring her closely.

Twiga first arrived at the zoo in 2008. During her time there, she gave birth to one calf.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

