Warmer tomorrow before a cooler weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The beautiful weather continues, good thing about this pattern is that it has just been pleasant to be outside for any length of time. The bad thing? It’s really dry and will likely contribute to worsening drought conditions. Anyway, sunny and lovely today with highs right near average in the mid-80s. Tonight will be clear and slightly chilly with lows in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow we warm up a little bit, hopefully, will be the last time we see the 90-degree mark but I won’t be making any calls on that. Sunny skies will once again dominate, but some cloud cover will begin to pop up here and there, this is due to the cold front that is on the way for Friday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s, a little warmer.

A cold front is expected Friday and that will drop our temperatures heading into the weekend into the low-80s. Make those weekend plans because it will be very nice, once again. Looks like the mid-80s in the extended forecast too.

