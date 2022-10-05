Walk to End Alzheimer’s is raising money for research

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During the walk, flowers will be carried by those who are committed to raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

On Oct. 8, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at the Louisiana Boardwalk at 9 a.m. Registration for the event begins at 8:15 a.m.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be filled with flowers, as each person committed to raising funds will carry one to help raise awareness. Alzheimer’s Association’s goal is to raise funds to help fight and end the disease.

“This week, topline results were shared from a phase 3 trial of a new treatment, lecanemab. The data showed a 27% reduction in cognitive decline in people living with early Alzheimer’s. This is amazing progress that could mean more time for those facing Alzheimer’s,” said a statement from the Alzheimer’s Association. “We need to let the world know — we won’t give up until we have effective treatment and prevention methods available to everyone living with this devastating disease.”

How to take action:

Text AIMWALK to 52886 to stay up to date on the latest developments around treatments and policy actions you can take to advance the cause.

Continue to raise funds and awareness. Keep fundraising through the end of the year. Every dollar you raise gets us one step closer to methods of treatment, prevention, and, ultimately, a cure.

Share your story. Your voice is powerful. Use social media to tell friends and family why you #Walk2EndAlz and why you’re hopeful for a future where families impacted by Alzheimer’s have #MoreTime with the ones they love.

Visit https://act.alz.org/Shreveport for more information or to register for the event.

To keep up-to-date, visit the Facebook event page.

