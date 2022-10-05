Ask the Doctor
Suspect identified in recent MLK Drive shooting

Keith Zacceaus, DOB: 12/8/1986
Keith Zacceaus, DOB: 12/8/1986(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified the man allegedly involved in a shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that happened on Oct. 3.

SPD officials say they’re looking for Keith Zacceaus, 35; he’s wanted for one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers initially responded to the 2500 block of MLK Drive on reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital. Officials say the victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on Zacceaus’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Those who have information leading to an arrest are eligible for a minimum reward of $2,000 cash.

