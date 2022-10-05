SURVEILLANCE: Police looking for person responsible for stealing car from parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person responsible for reportedly stealing a car from a parking lot on Walker Road back in August.

SPD officers were called back on Aug. 13 about a vehicle stolen from a parking lot in the 8700 block of Walker Road. Police say the suspect stole the 2009 Nissan Versa from the parking lot; the vehicle had been left running.

The person pictured above is wanted for allegedly stealing a running car from a parking lot on Walker Road on Aug. 13, 2022. (SPD)

Detectives were able to get ahold of security footage showing the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

