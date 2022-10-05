Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Society for Photographic Education Conference to be held at Bossier Parish Community College

Photography conference to be held at BPCC.
Photography conference to be held at BPCC.(BPCC)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Society for Photographic Education South Central Chapter (SPE-SC) is holding its annual conference at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) and will include a keynote speaker and a juried student art exhibition.

On Oct 14 and 15, artists, educators, and students will present on a variety of topics, including artist activism, harnessing the power of the creative mind, and game-based learning.

The conference keynote speaker will be Andrea Morales. Morales will give her lecture on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3:15 p.m. at BPCC in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in building C.

Photography conference to be held at BPCC.
Photography conference to be held at BPCC.(BPCC)

Morales is a Memphis-based documentary photographer, journalist, and educator. Morales’s personal work represents issues of displacement, disruption, and magic. Morales earned a B.S. in journalism at the University of Florida, an M.A. in visual communication at Ohio University and an M.F.A. in documentary expression at the University of Mississippi. She has also worked as a photojournalist in several newsrooms small and large.

Another presentation will be held to recognize SPE - South Central’s 2022 Honored Educator, Robin Germany, professor of art at Texas Tech University on Friday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. in the theatre at Bossier Parish Community College in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C.

In Germany’s photographs and photo collages, Germany asks challenging questions about the interdependence of the natural and human worlds. Her works assert the inevitability that while the two are hopelessly interwoven, both are blind to this circumstance.

Additional programming will include:

  • Portfolio reviews
  • Off-camera flash workshop
  • Receptions for two art exhibitions

The public reception for the Juried Student Exhibition will be on Friday, Oct. 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Donna Service Gallery, at BPCC.

Members of the community are invited to view the artwork, enjoy refreshments and hear music played by BPCC students.

Attendees at Music Prize in Shreveport will have the opportunity to view the SPE-SC Members’ exhibit, installed at the Music Garage, 211 Market Street.

For more information about the conference or to register to attend, visit https://www.spenational.org/chapters/southcentral/conferences.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
Crews lead one man out on a gurney following a shooting at a storage complex in Greenwood.
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue

Latest News

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
beto
Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop at Wiley College
Deadline to claim La. income tax refunds Oct. 6
"Whole World in His Hands" by MAJOR.
Grammy-nominated artist MAJOR. reflects on National Night Out party, new song