Society for Photographic Education Conference to be held at Bossier Parish Community College

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Society for Photographic Education South Central Chapter (SPE-SC) is holding its annual conference at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) and will include a keynote speaker and a juried student art exhibition.

On Oct 14 and 15, artists, educators, and students will present on a variety of topics, including artist activism, harnessing the power of the creative mind, and game-based learning.

The conference keynote speaker will be Andrea Morales. Morales will give her lecture on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3:15 p.m. at BPCC in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in building C.

Photography conference to be held at BPCC. (BPCC)

Morales is a Memphis-based documentary photographer, journalist, and educator. Morales’s personal work represents issues of displacement, disruption, and magic. Morales earned a B.S. in journalism at the University of Florida, an M.A. in visual communication at Ohio University and an M.F.A. in documentary expression at the University of Mississippi. She has also worked as a photojournalist in several newsrooms small and large.

Another presentation will be held to recognize SPE - South Central’s 2022 Honored Educator, Robin Germany, professor of art at Texas Tech University on Friday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. in the theatre at Bossier Parish Community College in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C.

In Germany’s photographs and photo collages, Germany asks challenging questions about the interdependence of the natural and human worlds. Her works assert the inevitability that while the two are hopelessly interwoven, both are blind to this circumstance.

Additional programming will include:

Portfolio reviews

Off-camera flash workshop

Receptions for two art exhibitions

The public reception for the Juried Student Exhibition will be on Friday, Oct. 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Donna Service Gallery, at BPCC.

Members of the community are invited to view the artwork, enjoy refreshments and hear music played by BPCC students.

Attendees at Music Prize in Shreveport will have the opportunity to view the SPE-SC Members’ exhibit, installed at the Music Garage, 211 Market Street.

For more information about the conference or to register to attend, visit https://www.spenational.org/chapters/southcentral/conferences.

