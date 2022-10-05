Ask the Doctor
Shots fired at gas station after high school’s homecoming

By Alexandria Savage
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple shots were fired on a busy Shreveport roadway following a homecoming celebration at a local high school during the first weekend of October. The incident was caught on-camera, and that video has been circulating on social media.

KSLA was not able to obtain permission to use that video, but we did reach out to law enforcement about the investigation. Details were limited.

We visited businesses in the vicinity of the shooting and while many workers say nothing like this has happened in the area, customers expressed concern.

“I haven’t heard of shootings in this area ever, so. But yeah, so it’s surprising. You know, things don’t really, you don’t really think of the severity of things until it hits close to home. You hear shootings all over the country, but you know here, it kind of hits home, it shakes you a little bit, you know?” said Jonathan Ammons.

There were cameras on the building, and from what we’re told by workers inside of the gas station, that footage was turned over to law enforcement.

