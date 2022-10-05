Shooting reported on Dean Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport.

It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road.

A shooting was reported on Dean Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (KSLA)

At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the scene of the reported shooting. There’s no information currently available about a possible victim.

Details are limited right now. This story will be updated when more is known.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.