Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

Police in Alabama say a 53-year-old mother has been arrested and charged with murder after her 13-year-old son was shot Monday night. (Source: WALA)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 53-year-old mother was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday after her 13-year-old son was shot Monday night, according to authorities.

Mobile Police said it was shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a home on Jones Lane regarding a reported shooting.

Responding officers said they discovered the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to an area hospital but later died.

During the investigation, WALA reports that the boy’s mother, Glenda Agee, was arrested and charged.

An officer said he couldn’t recall seeing a similar situation.

“It is unusual, and this is a first for me,” he said.

WALA reports Agee has been arrested numerous times since the 1990s and charged with offenses ranging from reckless endangerment to public intoxication to domestic violence to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers had reportedly been called to her address 34 times for reasons including 911 hang-ups, assault complaints and medical emergencies.

Neighbors said the 13-year-old was a good kid.

“I just hate this happened to the little boy; he was a good little boy,” a neighbor, who asked to remain unidentified, said. “He just got picked on all the time. He had a troubled life all the time.”

Authorities continue their investigation and have not released any further immedaite information in the case.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Crews lead one man out on a gurney following a shooting at a storage complex in Greenwood.
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility

Latest News

In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: California serial killer ‘on a mission’ in slayings
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot