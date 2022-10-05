Ask the Doctor
More nice fall weather for at least another week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our pleasant fall conditions will stay in place through at least the middle of next week. Temperatures will slightly cool over the weekend, but in general expect more warm afternoons, cool mornings and clear skies ahead. Some rain chances may return for the second half of next week but aren’t likely to be widespread.

We’ll stay clear and quiet heading into this evening. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and back into the 70s. We’ll eventually head down into the mid to upper 50s by morning.

Another mostly sunny and warm day is ahead tomorrow. We’ll see afternoon highs approach 90.

We’re still tracking a cold front that will move through on Friday. No rain is expected, but a few more clouds are possible. Temperatures will remain warm in the mid to upper 80s ahead of the front.

Behind the front this weekend we will see temperatures cool a little. Highs will be back in the low 80s with morning lows in the low to mid 50s. Dry weather and sunshine will continue.

We’ll heat back up into the mid 80s early next week with dry weather and sunshine continue through Tuesday. By midweek enough moisture works it way back in to bring the chance for a few showers.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression #12 is expected to fizzle on Thursday. A tropical wave headed into the Caribbean has a high chance of development in the next few days.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

