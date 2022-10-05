Men of Courage builds wheelchair ramp for victim of Cotton Valley gas explosion

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit group spent the day Wednesday working to build a wheelchair ramp for one of the victims of the gas explosion in Cotton Valley that happened back in May.

Reagan Hardaway was one of the three men badly burned in that explosion. The other two are Chancey Hawk and Daniel Payne. Hawk died from his injuries on June 30. Numerous blood drives and fundraisers have been held since the explosion to help the three victims and their families.

A group called Men of Courage built a wheelchair ramp for Reagan Hardaway ahead of his release from the hospital. (KSLA)

The group, called Men of Courage, was out in Webster Parish Wednesday, Oct. 5 building a wheelchair ramp at Hardaway’s home. He’s expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

