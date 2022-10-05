Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Grammy-nominated artist MAJOR. reflects on National Night Out party, new song

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National recording artist MAJOR. visited Shreveport this week to participate in National Night Out.

The Shreveport Funeral Home hosted a party on Tuesday, Oct. 5. At the party, members of the community had the opportunity to meet MAJOR.

Originally from Houston, the musician said he’d never heard of NNO, but he had a great time.

“I think it’s amazing! It’s an incredible premise,” he said.

“Why I Love You” is one of MAJOR’s most recognized songs, commonly used at weddings.

“It’s pretty amazing how many people are connected to this song,” he said.

His new song “Whole World in His Hands,” shares a message of hope.

“This is really a conversation of hope. Just reminding people young and old that hope ain’t ever cancelled,” MAJOR. said.

He said his inspiration for the song began with Tyler Perry’s challenge, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” Perry called on others to sing the song and spread a message of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not pretending that its not hard sometimes or that it’s not difficult, but understanding that every storm runs out of rain. Hold on to that hope, you’ll get to the other side.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Crews lead one man out on a gurney following a shooting at a storage complex in Greenwood.
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Grammy-nominated musician MAJOR.
INTERVIEW: Grammy-nominated musician MAJOR.
Residents, law officers connect on National Night Out
Residents, law officers connect on National Night Out
2022 National Night Out: Nash, Texas
2022 National Night Out: Nash, Texas
Pet Savers Furever Friends: Meet Sassie
Pet Savers Furever Friends: Meet Sassie