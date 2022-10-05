Grammy-nominated artist MAJOR. reflects on National Night Out party, new song

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National recording artist MAJOR. visited Shreveport this week to participate in National Night Out.

The Shreveport Funeral Home hosted a party on Tuesday, Oct. 5. At the party, members of the community had the opportunity to meet MAJOR.

Originally from Houston, the musician said he’d never heard of NNO, but he had a great time.

“I think it’s amazing! It’s an incredible premise,” he said.

“Why I Love You” is one of MAJOR’s most recognized songs, commonly used at weddings.

“It’s pretty amazing how many people are connected to this song,” he said.

His new song “Whole World in His Hands,” shares a message of hope.

“This is really a conversation of hope. Just reminding people young and old that hope ain’t ever cancelled,” MAJOR. said.

He said his inspiration for the song began with Tyler Perry’s challenge, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” Perry called on others to sing the song and spread a message of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not pretending that its not hard sometimes or that it’s not difficult, but understanding that every storm runs out of rain. Hold on to that hope, you’ll get to the other side.”

