Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
Crews lead one man out on a gurney following a shooting at a storage complex in Greenwood.
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years