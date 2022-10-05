Art wall in downtown Texarkana honors breast cancer survivors

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and The Cancer Survival Art Wall is ready for viewing at the Regional Arts Building in downtown Texarkana.

The wall is sponsored by the Tough Kookie Foundation and honors breast cancer and childhood cancer survivors. The foundation is a nonprofit started by Katina Levingston, a breast cancer survivor.

“I started my foundation to help women, men and children feel good about themselves. Spa days, get your nails done, massages and things like that,” said Levingston.

The art wall is a lead in for the 2nd annual Tough Kookie Breast Cancer Race. The race is slated for Oct. 15 at Texas A&M University.

“We had 987 participants that came out to our first annual race,” said Levingston.

The race also raised $87,000 to help cancer patients fight the disease. Officials say they hope to have 1,500 participants in this year’s race. You can register by visiting the Tough Kookie Facebook page.

The Cancer Survival Art Wall will remain up through November.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.