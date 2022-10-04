Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested.

Police say Brandon Sams was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.

“TISD’s foremost priority is to protect our students’ physical, social and emotional well-being at all times,” reads a state from the school district.

TISD officials declined to release any more information since it is an ongoing criminal investigation.

