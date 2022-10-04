Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Texarkana Arkansas gets new police chief

Michael Kramm
Michael Kramm(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has a new police chief.

Michael Kramm, will start as chief on Oct. 24.

Kramm was selected after a nationwide search, with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement and city department heads.

“The number of qualified applicants tells me the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is well respected,” said City Manager E. Jay Ellington.

Kramm has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from LeTourneau University and an MBA from University of Houston Clear Lake. He is also a graduate from the FBI Academy.

After serving with the U.S. Navy, Kramm began his career with the League City Police Department in 1993. He spent time as a patrol officer, motorcycle officer, field training officer, field training coordinator and administrator, instructor, special operations division commander, SWAT tactical team member. He served as chief of police of League City and most recently served as assistant city manager of League City.

“Chief Kramm’s broad experience and demonstrated abilities will be an asset to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. Public safety is one of the city’s highest priorities, and we are pleased to have Kramm take the lead in continuing to build upon community’s legacy of excellence on policing,” said Ellington.

Kramm will take over the position from Kristi Bennett. Bennett resigned to accept the chief position in Hot Springs Village.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot
Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-year-old dies following Natchitoches Parish UTV crash

Latest News

(File photo illustration)
DA’s office: Child porn images found on attorney’s court-monitored laptop
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot
One on one: Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen
One on one: Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen
Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen (right), shown here with Mayor Tommy Chandler, says his...
One-on-one interview: Bossier City’s new police chief spells out his initial goals