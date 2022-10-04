Texarkana Arkansas gets new police chief

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has a new police chief.

Michael Kramm, will start as chief on Oct. 24.

Kramm was selected after a nationwide search, with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement and city department heads.

“The number of qualified applicants tells me the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is well respected,” said City Manager E. Jay Ellington.

Kramm has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from LeTourneau University and an MBA from University of Houston Clear Lake. He is also a graduate from the FBI Academy.

After serving with the U.S. Navy, Kramm began his career with the League City Police Department in 1993. He spent time as a patrol officer, motorcycle officer, field training officer, field training coordinator and administrator, instructor, special operations division commander, SWAT tactical team member. He served as chief of police of League City and most recently served as assistant city manager of League City.

“Chief Kramm’s broad experience and demonstrated abilities will be an asset to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. Public safety is one of the city’s highest priorities, and we are pleased to have Kramm take the lead in continuing to build upon community’s legacy of excellence on policing,” said Ellington.

Kramm will take over the position from Kristi Bennett. Bennett resigned to accept the chief position in Hot Springs Village.

