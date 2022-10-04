SPD looking for runaway juvenile last seen in Highland area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.

Police say on Oct. 2 around 7 p.m., John Alex Jordan was last seen in the Highland area near Jordan Street and Creswell Avenue. Jordan is described as a white male who is 5′ 3″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 135 lbs.

Jordan was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with a small Nike check logo on the front right side, khaki pants, and black and grey Nike shoes.

