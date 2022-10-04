Shreveport Funeral Home gearing up for National Night Out party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Oct. 14 is National Night Out in the ArkLaTex.

Celebrations will be held by communities and organizations across the area. The Shreveport Funeral Home will also be hosting a party they say will be like no other.

“When you think about a funeral home, you think about death and dying. We wanted to give our funeral home a different image. We want people to feel comfortable coming to us. What other way to do that than to host a party?” said Brandon Patterson



There will be food, vendors, games and a chance to meet national recording artist MAJOR.

The party kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. at 5307 Alex Lane in Shreveport.

