ArkLaTex communities hosting National Night Out events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Night Out in the ArkLaTex!

The Shreveport Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Bureau is partnering with the City of Shreveport, Community Renewal International, and Crime Stoppers for the National Night Out events this year.

SPD Chief Wayne Smith says that National Night Out events help to build strong, trusting relationships between local law enforcement and residents. SPD’s event will be held at 4 p.m. at 1234 Texas Ave. Officers will then head out into the community to meet with residents. There will be food and fun at the kickoff party. The public is invited to attend.

Across the river, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, the K-9 team, Bossier firefighters, and EMTs will be out and about meeting residents.

There are 14 planned events for Bossier Parish:

Bossier City

Cross Creek Subdivision – Regent Circle

Rosedale – 3107 Trinity Dr.

Red Chute – 612 Red Chute Ln.

Benton

Willow Lake - Clubhouse 203 Rachel Ln.

Woodlake Boat Launch

Woodlake South –4804 Carolyn Circle

Magnolia Chase –213 Cherry Blossom

Cypress Point – 291Twin Point Dr.

Haughton

Dogwood Clubhouse 3311 Trailview Circle

Sterling Ranch - 21 Sterling Ranch East

Joe Delaney Park

Bellevue Road – 4191 Bellevue Rd.

Dogwood North – 3411 Pine Haven Circle

Plain Dealing

Oakhill Baptist Church 320 Hamiter Rd.

Many other police departments, both nationally and locally, are participating in National Night Out as well. KSLA plans to cover events in Shreveport, Bossier City, Texarkana, and Marshall.

