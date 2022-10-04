Ask the Doctor
Red snapper season to reopen for eight days in early October

Louisiana anglers will be able to catch more red snapper in 2019
(tcw-wafb)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days.

Officials said the season will reopen between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. In addition, bag limits will increase to four fish per person during the eight-day season extension.

The red snapper season was originally closed on Sept. 19 so that crews could take a closer look at harvest limits. At the start of October, officials said 39,216 pounds of the 809,315-pound quota were available for harvest to anglers.

For more details on the 2022 red snapper season, click here.

