Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair died after Longview police said they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.

According to Officer Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, it happened at 4:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of E. Cotton.

Thornton said the person was struck by a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

