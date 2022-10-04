Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview

(WSMV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair died after Longview police said they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday.

According to Officer Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, it happened at 4:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of E. Cotton.

Thornton said the person was struck by a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-year-old dies following Natchitoches Parish UTV crash

Latest News

Bossier City Council
Bossier City Council to consider reducing funding for Bossier Arts Council
Fun times are coming with the State Fair of Louisiana.
State Fair of Louisiana making its return
ArkLaTex communities hosting National Night Out events
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified