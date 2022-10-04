Late week cold front brings slight cool down this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More great fall weather is ahead through the weekend. We’ll heat up a bit through Thursday, but a cold front will bring temperatures back down slightly for the weekend. We could use some rain, but dry weather remains in the forecast for now.

For the rest of today we’ll see sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s.

The weather looks quiet heading into this evening, perfect for any National Night Out events you’re attending or sitting out on the patio at your favorite Mexican restaurant for National Taco Day. Temperatures will cool into the 70s by sunset with a drop through the 60s the rest of this evening. Overnight look for clear skies with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s again.

More sunshine and dry weather is back on Wednesday. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 80s. By Thursday we could reach 90, but with continued low humidity it won’t necessarily be uncomfortable.

A cold front is expected to move through on Friday. With limited moisture we’re only expecting a few clouds with the front and not any rain. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s ahead of the front.

The weekend looks fantastic with more great fall weather ahead! Sunshine and blue sky are likely with cool morning and pleasantly warm afternoons. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs running in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We’ll warm a little more early next week back into the mid 80s for highs. More sunshine and dry weather are likely at the start of the week.

In the tropics we’re still watching a couple of tropical waves that have high chances of development now. One will track into the Caribbean, but there’s no indication that it would ultimately reach the Gulf. Another farther out into the Atlantic would likely remain out to sea. The next 2 names on the list of storms are Julia and Karl.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

