INTERVIEW: Geaux Bags help thousands of children during emergency transition into foster care

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - What started as a local initiative has now made a difference in all 64 parishes of Louisiana!

Geaux Bags is an organization that helps thousands of children every year during the emergency transition into the protective custody of foster care.

“Every child that gets rescued gets a Geaux Bag with everything that they need for that first 24 hours to help them in that transition,” said Executive Director K.C. Kilpatrick.

Each bag has over $100 worth of essential items.

The organization is hosting an event called Give Back Geaux Pack from Oct. 10-14. Volunteers can lend a hand by packing Geaux Bags full of clothing, necessities and comfort items.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, click here.

