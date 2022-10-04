Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

INTERVIEW: Geaux Bags help thousands of children during emergency transition into foster care

.
.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - What started as a local initiative has now made a difference in all 64 parishes of Louisiana!

Geaux Bags is an organization that helps thousands of children every year during the emergency transition into the protective custody of foster care.

“Every child that gets rescued gets a Geaux Bag with everything that they need for that first 24 hours to help them in that transition,” said Executive Director K.C. Kilpatrick.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>

Each bag has over $100 worth of essential items.

The organization is hosting an event called Give Back Geaux Pack from Oct. 10-14. Volunteers can lend a hand by packing Geaux Bags full of clothing, necessities and comfort items.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot
Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-year-old dies following Natchitoches Parish UTV crash

Latest News

Kathy Aaron, vice president of Judah 1 Aviation Ministries
Shreveport nonprofit working to send help to Fla. after Hurricane Ian
black coffee
CAFE | Kim & Kip Hoops - Black Coffee Records
Love Does Ministry is hosting a heater and coat drive.
Love Does Ministry collecting donations for Coat and Heater Drive
Love Does Ministry is hosting a heater and coat drive.
Love Does Ministry collecting donations for Coat and Heater Drive