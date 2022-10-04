Ask the Doctor
Former Shreveport mayor, ‘Bo’ Williams, dead at age 84

Robert Warren "Bo" Williams, former mayor of Shreveport, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Robert Warren "Bo" Williams, former mayor of Shreveport, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.(Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Crematorium and Cemeteries)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former mayor of Shreveport, Robert “Bo” Williams, has died.

According to Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Crematorium and Cemeteries, Williams, a native of Greenwood, died Thursday, Sept. 29. He was born July 21, 1938.

Current mayor, Adrian Perkins, posted on Facebook Tuesday, Oct. 4, saying his heart goes out to Williams’ family. Williams served on the city council from 1990 to 1994, then served as mayor from 1994 to 1998.

Perkins says Williams was also a deacon at Summer Grove Baptist Church; he was an active member of the church for many years.

“In addition to serving the church and our great City, he was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother! His legacy will be carried on for generations through them!” said Mayor Perkins in his post.

A celebration of Williams’ life was held Sunday, Oct. 2 at Rose-Neath on Southside Drive.

Click here to read Williams’ full obituary.

