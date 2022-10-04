Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue

A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least 10 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a business on Line Avenue Tuesday afternoon about a possible fire.

It happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 around 3:15 p.m. on Line Avenue between Edgemont Street and Southfield Road. Fire crews were called out to the Jason’s Deli there about a possible fire.

A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.(KSLA)

This is the second time in just a few days that crews have been called out to this same shopping center. SFD also responded to the Brookshire’s grocery store on Friday afternoon after a fire broke out inside the store.

MORE>>> Brookshire’s on Line Ave. evacuated after fire starts inside store

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Shreveport funeral home hosting National Night Out event
Shreveport Funeral Home gearing up for National Night Out party
Joseph Albert Phillips
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
John Alex Jordan
SPD looking for runaway juvenile last seen in Highland area
Candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke, made a campaign stop in Marshall, Texas on...
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Marshall