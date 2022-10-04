DA’s office: Child porn images found on attorney’s court-monitored laptop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An attorney who’s on interim suspension is accused of using a court-monitored computer to access more pornographic images of children.

Brian David Smith, 68, of Shreveport, already faced 252 counts of pornography involving juveniles when he was arrested Monday, Oct. 3 on four additional charges, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

Smith first was arrested Feb. 9 after law enforcement agencies received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user was in possession of child sexual abuse material. A search of Smith’s residence reportedly turned up 252 images containing child abuse material.

As a condition of his $100,000 bond, Smith was restricted from internet access.

However, his attorney filed a motion March 25 asking that he be allowed limited internet access for work purposes. The motion was granted over prosecutors’ objections.

But the court ordered Smith to buy a new laptop specifically configured for monitoring. And he had to submit the laptop for random weekly inspections by the Bossier City marshal’s office. He also was prohibited from accessing sexually themed websites.

The four most recent images were found by the Bossier City marshal’s office during a weekly inspection of Smith’s laptop, the district attorney’s office reports.

The prosecutor’s office plans to file a motion to revoke Smith’s bond and remand him for trial.

If convicted as charged, Smith faces a fine of up to $50,000 and a jail term of 5-20 years without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on each of the 256 counts.

