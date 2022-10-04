Bossier City Council to consider reducing funding for Bossier Arts Council

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During Tuesday’s (Oct. 4) meeting, the Bossier City Council will consider slashing the Bossier Arts Council’s (BAC) funding by $50,000 for the 2023 budget.

According to the agenda, the money was originally given to the BAC so the organization could manage the growing East Bank District. According to the agenda, the “management services of the Bossier Arts Council are no longer needed.”

KSLA has reached out to Mayor Tommy Chandler’s office to get more details on the new management. Chief Administrative Officer Amanda Nottingham sponsored the proposal; Mayor Chandler recommended it.

In an email from East Bank Plaza Cultural District officials, they say the council was “blindsided” and they “cannot fathom why this would change.”

Since its revitalization process in 2014, previously known as “Old Bossier,” the East Bank has become an entertainment space. Within the past two years, new restaurants and facilities have moved into the area. Announced on Oct. 4, the Red River Brewpub @ the Garage will open at East Bank in mid-October.

On the East Bank’s official Facebook page, BAC Board President Mollie Corbett asked the community to come together “to push for the city funding needed for the BAC’s CONTINUED role in faithfully managing, providing, and marketing/advertising the consistent, quality, family-friendly, arts-forward programming that YOU, our community, have come to expect, enjoy, love, and engage in. The East Bank Plaza and ALL its events and programs you love are now SUBJECT to DEFUNDING if we do not SHOW UP for our beloved BAC & East Bank and show our city leaders how much we care for our growing area.”

The proposal is listed for its first reading at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

