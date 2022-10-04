Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Beto O’Rourke, who is hoping to become the next governor of Texas, made a campaign stop at Wiley College on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

This stop was part of O’Rourke’s College Tour, which focuses on young voters. During the tour, O’Rourke will hold more than a dozen public events with young voters at colleges and universities throughout Texas. Some of his priorities include restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare access, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.

Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in Texas.

Click here for a full list of College Tour campaign stops. Click here for more information about voting in Texas.

