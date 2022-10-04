Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Marshall

Candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke, made a campaign stop in Marshall, Texas on...
Candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke, made a campaign stop in Marshall, Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Beto O’Rourke, who is hoping to become the next governor of Texas, made a campaign stop at Wiley College on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

This stop was part of O’Rourke’s College Tour, which focuses on young voters. During the tour, O’Rourke will hold more than a dozen public events with young voters at colleges and universities throughout Texas. Some of his priorities include restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare access, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.

Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in Texas.

Click here for a full list of College Tour campaign stops. Click here for more information about voting in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-year-old dies following Natchitoches Parish UTV crash

Latest News

Robert Warren "Bo" Williams, former mayor of Shreveport, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Former Shreveport mayor, ‘Bo’ Williams, dead at age 84
HNN File
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Crews lead one man out on a gurney following a shooting at a storage complex in Greenwood.
Dispute over 18 wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility