Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards

FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the state agency to remedy any types of workplace hazards during its appeal over the citations.

Amazon argued the agency has not proven any of its allegations. It says requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment.

A spokesperson for the agency says they will review the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

Latest News

A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
INTERVIEW: Shreveport funeral home hosting National Night Out event
Shreveport Funeral Home gearing up for National Night Out party
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
Ways to trim your budget
Expert tips to help your budget to adjust for inflation