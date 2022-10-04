6 arrests made in Sabine Parish after 100+ guns reportedly stolen from home

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several arrests have been made in Sabine Parish after a number of guns were stolen from a home on Boleyn Road in the northeast part of the parish.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says it all happened back on Sept. 23.

The following people were arrested:

Camron Lee Barmore, 18, of Pleasant Hill

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

His bond was set at $250,000 by the 11th Judicial District Court

Barmore was later booked for simple burglary, theft of goods between $5,000 and $25,000, theft of a firearm (137 counts), illegal possession of stolen firearms, and simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000. His bond is pending for these charges; he remains jailed.

Ray Lee Scott Jr., 20, of Mansfield

Theft greater than $25,000

Theft of a motor vehicle

137 counts of theft of a firearm

3 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms

Simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000

No bond set by the 11th Judicial District Court. He is still in jail.

Quantavious Qwinshawn McCray, 20, of Pleasant Hill

Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000

He was released

15 & 16-year-old juvenile brothers from Zwolle and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Many

Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Theft of a motor vehicle

Theft of a firearm

Simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000

Both are incarcerated at the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta pending a later court date by the 11th Judicial District Court

The investigation remains ongoing. More arrests and search warrants are forthcoming, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says. Several firearms, ammo, magazines, illegal drugs, and other items have been recovered as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Gentry or Abrahams at 318-590-9475, or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office app.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.