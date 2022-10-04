Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

6 arrests made in Sabine Parish after 100+ guns reportedly stolen from home

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several arrests have been made in Sabine Parish after a number of guns were stolen from a home on Boleyn Road in the northeast part of the parish.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says it all happened back on Sept. 23.

The following people were arrested:

Camron Lee Barmore, 18, of Pleasant Hill

  • Illegal possession of stolen firearms
  • His bond was set at $250,000 by the 11th Judicial District Court
  • Barmore was later booked for simple burglary, theft of goods between $5,000 and $25,000, theft of a firearm (137 counts), illegal possession of stolen firearms, and simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000. His bond is pending for these charges; he remains jailed.

Ray Lee Scott Jr., 20, of Mansfield

  • Theft greater than $25,000
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • 137 counts of theft of a firearm
  • 3 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms
  • Simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000
  • No bond set by the 11th Judicial District Court. He is still in jail.

Quantavious Qwinshawn McCray, 20, of Pleasant Hill

  • Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
  • He was released

15 & 16-year-old juvenile brothers from Zwolle and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Many

  • Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Theft of a firearm
  • Simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000
  • Both are incarcerated at the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta pending a later court date by the 11th Judicial District Court

The investigation remains ongoing. More arrests and search warrants are forthcoming, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says. Several firearms, ammo, magazines, illegal drugs, and other items have been recovered as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Gentry or Abrahams at 318-590-9475, or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office app.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

Latest News

Red snapper season to reopen for eight days in early October
The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north...
Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City now lifted
A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue
INTERVIEW: Shreveport funeral home hosting National Night Out event
Shreveport Funeral Home gearing up for National Night Out party