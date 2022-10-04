Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

$250K, luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in bust that led to six arrests in EBR

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which resulted in a federal grand jury indictment, court documents from the United States Department of Justice show.

According to the indictment, the defendants engaged in an extensive drug trafficking venture where they distributed large quantities of cocaine and heroin in the Middle District of Louisiana.

Agents say they seized over $250,000 in illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and thirteen guns during the investigation.

The following individuals were charged and arrested as part of the investigation:

  • Francisco Palma, age 42, formerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering.
  • Marco Antonio Filos, age 40, of Marrero, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of communications facilities.
  • Juan Villareal, age 37, of Roma, Texas, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.
  • Richard Antunez, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, distribution of cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.
  • Clarence Corey Anderson, age 44, of Prairieville, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.
  • Brittany Adell Allison, age 33, formerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first...
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
Crews lead one man out on a gurney following a shooting at a storage complex in Greenwood.
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
A possible fire was reported at Jason's Deli on Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue

Latest News

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Maximum sentence handed down in beating of newspaper delivery man
The wall is sponsored by the Tough Kookie Foundation and honors breast cancer and childhood...
Art wall in downtown Texarkana honors breast cancer survivors
Timothy Pitts
Man accused of killing his twin brother