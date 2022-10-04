Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot

Ask the Doctor
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Oct. 3, 2022, on Hearne Avenue. It was the first of two shootings reported within 20 minutes.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two separate shootings, including a homicide, have been reported within 20 minutes in Shreveport.

A male was shot to death in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the city’s Werner Park neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

Some type of altercation led to the fatal shooting, he added. Police have a suspect in custody.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show that shooting on Hearne Avenue was reported at 9:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police had at least 13 units on the scene on between Essex Street and Virginia Avenue.

Then at 9:38 p.m., police were summoned to a report of a shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Stanley Street.

That’s where a male was shot in his chest, a police spokesman said. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital for treatment of a wound that did not appear to be life-threatening.

At one point, there were at least a half dozen police units at MLK at Stanley.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

