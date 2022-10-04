2 in custody following shooting at Greenwood storage complex

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Dispatchers got the call just before 10:30 a.m. to the Red Dot Storage in the 8800 block of Greenwood Road in Greenwood (that’s just west of where W 70th Street ends). Greenwood Police responded to the shooting initially.

According to CPSO officials, two people were shooting at each other when someone was grazed by a bullet.

Both shooters were arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

