2 in custody following shooting at Greenwood storage complex

Crews lead one man out on a gurney following a shooting at a storage complex in Greenwood.
Crews lead one man out on a gurney following a shooting at a storage complex in Greenwood.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Dispatchers got the call just before 10:30 a.m. to the Red Dot Storage in the 8800 block of Greenwood Road in Greenwood (that’s just west of where W 70th Street ends). Greenwood Police responded to the shooting initially.

According to CPSO officials, two people were shooting at each other when someone was grazed by a bullet.

Both shooters were arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

