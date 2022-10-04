2 in custody following shooting at Greenwood storage complex
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Dispatchers got the call just before 10:30 a.m. to the Red Dot Storage in the 8800 block of Greenwood Road in Greenwood (that’s just west of where W 70th Street ends). Greenwood Police responded to the shooting initially.
According to CPSO officials, two people were shooting at each other when someone was grazed by a bullet.
Both shooters were arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.