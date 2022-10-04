1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street.

Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.

Madison was rushed to a Magnolia hospital and later died. The cause of his death is not known at this time, but an autopsy has been ordered.

Charges are pending while Arkansas State Police investigate the incident.

