Shreveport nonprofit working to send help to Fla. after Hurricane Ian

Kathy Aaron, vice president of Judah 1 Aviation Ministries
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Judah 1 Aviation Ministries is a nonprofit organization in Shreveport; they’re helping with relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian carved its way through the southwest part of the state.

The organization is teaming up with Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport Volunteer Network, and other local churches in the area.

Gray TV is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Ian.
They have already sent five 18-wheelers full of supplies for victims, and they will be using their small planes to fly into areas that may not otherwise be accessible.

Click here to learn more about Judah 1′s efforts.

