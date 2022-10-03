Ask the Doctor
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting

Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one injured.

Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers were called regarding a shooting on Sept. 25 to Fire Station 9. At the fire station, they found a man with a gunshot wound, which was non-life threatening. A crew with the Shreveport Fire Department took the victim to a hospital.

Detectives found the crime scene in the 2500 block of Audrey Lane. Eventually, they were able to identify Andrew as a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

